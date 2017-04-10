Osinbajo’s visit: Adamawa Govt announces diversion of traffic

Ahead of the planned working visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Adamawa, the State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on some major roads in Jimeta-Yola, the state capital.

Mr Martins Dickson, Special Assistant, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mohammed Bindow said this in a statement on Monday in Yola.

The governor said that the restriction, which was to take effect on Monday, affected the Numan road around Faro junction and Gumti road leading to Jambutu from Faro.

He appealed to residents and road users to exercise patience and cooperate with security agents during the period.

The vice president will visit Adamawa on Thursday to inaugurate some projects executed by the Bindow administration in the state.

The Department of Urban Planning in state recently evacuated some corner shops along some major roads as part of preparations for the visit.

