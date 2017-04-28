Pages Navigation Menu

Osita Chidoka drives Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje Prisons

Osita Chidoka drives Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje Prisons

The leader of the secessionist group, the Indigenous peoples of Biafra, has regained his freedom and has left Kuje Prison after he met his bail conditions. Reports have it that the pro-Biafra activist was driven out of the court premises by a former minister of transportation, Osita Chidoka at about 6.00 pm on Friday, April…

Hello. Add your message here.