Osita Chidoka drives Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje Prisons
The leader of the secessionist group, the Indigenous peoples of Biafra, has regained his freedom and has left Kuje Prison after he met his bail conditions. Reports have it that the pro-Biafra activist was driven out of the court premises by a former minister of transportation, Osita Chidoka at about 6.00 pm on Friday, April…
The post Osita Chidoka drives Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje Prisons appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!