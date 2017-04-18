Osun Assembly receives cabinet nominees from Aregbesola

The Osun House of Assembly in Osogbo on Tuesday said it had received names of 39 nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers from the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Newsmen report that the Speaker of the assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, read the letter from the governor on the list at the plenary session.

The governor, in the letter dated April 11, urged the lawmakers to give the list of the proposed cabinet member’s speedy consideration.

The letter read partly, “Pursuant to Sections 192 (2) and 196 (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I have the honour to forward the list of nominees for consideration and confirmation by the house of assembly as Commissioners and Special Advisers”.

Newsmen recall that the governor had been without a cabinet since his inauguration for the second term on Nov. 27, 2014.

Among the nominees are Mr Kolapo Alimi, former commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr Bashiru Ajibola, a former adviser, Special Duties.

Sen. Hussein Mudasiru, who represented Osun West Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, also made the list.

Other former commissioners on the list include Ms Mobolaji Akande, Human Resources and Capacity Building; Mrs Toun Adegboyega, Women and Children Affairs and Mr Ismail Jaiyeoba, Commerce, Cooperatives, Industry and Empowerment.

Former special advisers on the list include Kunle Ige, Community Development and Rural Affairs; Mr Bola Ilori, Environment; Mrs Latifat Giwa, Education and Dr Rafiu Isamotu, Health.

Others former special advisers are Mr Biyi Odunlade, Youths, Sports and Special Needs; Mr Bisi Odewumi, Local Government and Dr Olalekan Yinusa, Commerce and Cooperatives.

A former Chief Whip of the house of assembly, Mr Binuyo Ipoola and Assistant Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Mudasiru Toogun, also made the list.

The assembly, also on Tuesday, screened 22 nominees for the Caretaker Committee Management for the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 31 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Newsmen recall that Aregbesola had in a letter dated April 6, sought for the consideration and confirmation of nominees as executive secretaries and members for the LGAs and LCDAs.

The letter was read by the speaker on April 10 at the plenary session.

Salaam, however, said during the screening that any nominee who has yet to pay his or her tax to date would not be screened.

According to him, payment of tax is an important aspect of the screening.

Nwesmen report that further screening will continue on Wednesday.

