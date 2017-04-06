Osun donates Opon Imo to rescued Chibok School Girls

The State Government of Osun has donated Opon Imo ‘Tablets of Knowledge’ to rescued Chibok School girls towards their rehabilitation.

Recall that the state government had in 2013 launched a revolutionary tablets of knowledge for senior secondary school students in Osun.

The programme has in the past 4 years placed a computer electronic device in the hands of all students, some of whom are from poor backgrounds and in rural environments where access to such devices would not have been possible.

Performance of students writing the WASSCE examinations has since improved year on year, culminating in a 46% pass rate in five subjects including Mathematics and English in 2016.

The post Osun donates Opon Imo to rescued Chibok School Girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

