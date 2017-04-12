Osun moves against unauthorised billboards, signposts

Osun state Signage Agency, on Monday said it would soon start removing unauthorised billboards and signposts on streets across the state.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dupe Ajayi Gbadebo, while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

She stated that the agency would henceforth step up its activities by removing unauthorized board adverts on the roads, as such constitute menace and affect negatively efforts to create aesthetic on roads and streets in the state.

Gbadebo subsequently directed business owners to contact the agency for relevant information regarding their outdoor adverts before erecting them.

She noted that the agency is not out to witch-hunt anybody or organisation, but to ensure environmental aesthetic, board standardization and enhance productivity.

According to her, activities of the agency is backed by law, thus, the agency has right to sanction owners of unauthorized boards or remove such outrightly.

She also warned the general public not to give money to staff of the agency, saying such collection is illegal, and added that instalmental payment is allowed.

The post Osun moves against unauthorised billboards, signposts appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

