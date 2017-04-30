Osun sets up panel to unravel cause of Adeleke’s death – TheCable
TheCable
Osun sets up panel to unravel cause of Adeleke's death
The Osun state government has set up an inquest concerning the death of Isiaka Adeleke who until his death was representing Osun west constituency in the senate. In a statement on Sunday, Rauf Aregbesola, the governor, said the state is poised to …
