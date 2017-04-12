Osun State University Notice On 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2016/2017.
The old and new students of the Osun State University are hereby informed that the 2016/2017 2nd semester resumption date has been announced. Students of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) are advised to resume for academic activities on Tuesday, 18th April, 2017. The university authorities wish all students journey mercies as they return for the …
The post Osun State University Notice On 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG