Osun State University Notice On 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2016/2017.

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The old and new students of the Osun State University are hereby informed that the 2016/2017 2nd semester resumption date has been announced. Students of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) are advised to resume for academic activities on Tuesday, 18th April, 2017. The university authorities wish all students journey mercies as they return for the …

