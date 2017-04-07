Over 1000 people affected by flood in Namibia

Rising water levels and flooding in the northern parts of Namibia have affected about 1,500 people, Prime Minister (PM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said on Thursday. The PM told parliament that the water levels in Oshana were increasing from the Cuvelai source and communities in the surrounding areas have been warned to move and relocate to higher…

The post Over 1000 people affected by flood in Namibia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

