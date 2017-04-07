Over 1000 people affected by flood in Namibia
Rising water levels and flooding in the northern parts of Namibia have affected about 1,500 people, Prime Minister (PM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said on Thursday. The PM told parliament that the water levels in Oshana were increasing from the Cuvelai source and communities in the surrounding areas have been warned to move and relocate to higher…
The post Over 1000 people affected by flood in Namibia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG