Over 1000 people affected by flood in Namibia

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Rising water levels and flooding in the northern parts of Namibia have affected about 1,500 people, Prime Minister (PM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said on Thursday. The PM told parliament that the water levels in Oshana were increasing from the Cuvelai source and communities in the surrounding areas have been warned to move and relocate to higher…

