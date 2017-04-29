Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 200 fashion designers for exhibition at National Theatre

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

IN AN effort to promote African culture, more than 200 African fashion designers are to gather at the National Theatre, Lagos, to showcase Africa’s heritage. The fashion week to hold in June is also aimed at promoting national monuments especially, National Theatre. Africa Fashion Week London/ Nigeria, organisers of the event, said on Thursday that […]

The post Over 200 fashion designers for exhibition at National Theatre appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.