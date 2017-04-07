Over 25,000 Register As FG Begins Online Registration Of Unemployed

No fewer than 25, 000 persons have registered within the first 24 hours of the commencement of the online registration of unemployed persons in the country by the federal government, checks by LEADERSHIP Friday has revealed.

The online registration, the first of its kind in the country is in compliance with the third mandate of the NDE which requires it “to obtain and maintain a data bank on employment and vacancies in the country with a view to acting as a clearing house to link job seekers with vacancies in collaboration with other government agencies”

As part of its quest to keep a robust data base for unemployed persons and job creation, the federal government through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Wednesday commenced the registration of unemployed persons.

When our reporter visited the websitewww.jobsforall.ng, it contained features requesting qualifications, address of applicants.

Despite what appears to be a relatively slow response to the registration, a source within the ministry of Labour and Employment told our reporter that the government is optimistic that it will be a success.

He said, “This is a new project and like we have emphasised, it gives the country the best opportunity to know exactly not just the numbers of unemployed persons but their areas of studies and the kind of jobs the government will provide”

The source said the government plans to embark on more sensitisation on the needs for unemployed youths to register as it will help the government to make its own plans.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Director, Information & Public Relations, at the NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, on Monday, said the online portal will also serve as a meeting point for job seekers and employers thereby reducing the cumbersome process of recruitment among employers of skilled labour in the private and public sectors.

The online portal which went live on Wednesday April 5, 2017, is designed to capture the relevant details of any unemployed person. It will equally serve as a job exchange portal that will link job seekers and employers.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

