Over 30 Football Fans Electrocuted To Death While Watching Football At Popular Viewing Centre In Calabar
Over 30 people have been reported dead at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State capital after being electrocuted by a high tension cable that reportedly fell on them.
The football fans are said to have assembled at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match.
According to Channels tv, live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the football fans who had gathered at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.
More details soon…
