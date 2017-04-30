Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace – Vanguard
|
Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace
Vanguard
Over 400 Fulani Christian converts have been tasked on preaching the gospel of peace to their kindred in order to reduce the prevailing crises in the country. Rev. Copper Sebok, Reverend in charge of COCIN Church Panyam, gave the charge on Sunday at …
