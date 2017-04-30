Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace

Over 400 Fulani Christian converts have been tasked on preaching the gospel of peace to their kindred in order to reduce the prevailing crises in the country.

Rev. Copper Sebok, Reverend in charge of COCIN Church Panyam, gave the charge on Sunday at the end of a 3-day conference organised for all Fulani converts of all denominations across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was aimed at awakening the need for preaching peace to their fellow brothers and sisters across the country.

“The conference is also a re-union service for all Fulani converts regardless of their denominations and to share experiences and encourage one another in the propagation of the gospel of peace.

“It is a concept of COCIN 43 years ago, and to debunk the notion that Fulani’s are nomadic and can’t be reached with the gospel of Christ.’’

In his sermon, read from Matt 9: 35-38, the clergy said man must have compassion on the unsaved to draw them to Christ for eternal salvation.

He decried the level of crises in Nigeria which usually resulted to loss of lives and property, adding that Nigerians must embrace peace for the progress and development of the nation.

Rev. Hassan Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the converts, expressed gratitude to God for giving them a new lease of life as Christians.

He disclosed that the conference was an eye opener for them to go and proclaim the gospel not only to their kindred but to all nations.

“We have a total of seven Fulani people ordained Reverends beside other Pastors and Evangelists and we are doing our best to enlighten our brothers and sisters about Christianity,’’ Mohammed said.

He thanked the organizers of the conference and appealed to both Christians and Muslim to continue to pray for the peace of the country.

The post Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

