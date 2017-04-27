Pages Navigation Menu

Oxfam : Climate change deepening Horn of Africa’s hunger crisis

Climate change is making drought and humanitarian disasters worse in the Horn of Africa, Oxfam on Thursday said. Oxfam stated this ahead of a major climate march in Washington to coincide with the first 100 days of the Trump administration. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation said about 12 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and […]

