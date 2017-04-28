Oyo State to Host 21-Kilometre International Half Marathon

Efforts are in top gear to host a 21-kilometre international half marathon race in Ibadan, Abayomi Oke, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, said in Ibadan on Thursday. The marathon will centre on the city’s seven famous hills, such as Oke Mokola, Oke Ado, Oke Mapo, Oke Aremo and Oke Aare. The route-mapping exercise […]

