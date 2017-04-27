Oyo to launch N50bn health endowment fund, receives $2m worth medical equipment
Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Government on Wednesday disclosed that measures have been put in place to launch a N50bn health endowment fund to transform healthcare delivery in the State. In the same vein, the state government confirmed that it has taken delivery of a $2m (two million dollars) worth of medical equipment which would be at the Cardiovascular Center of the State Hospital, Ade-Oyo, Ibadan. These were announced by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr.
