Ozil: I Pleaded With Wenger To Sign Me

Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil has revealed he instigated his move from Madrid to England by phoning Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho was left surprised by Ozil’s actions, as he thought the German wanted to end his career at Madrid.

However, the Arsenal star was not in a good place at Santiago Bernabeu, with his father falling out with Florentino Perez.

Writing in his book ‘Gunning for Greatness’, the playmaker said: “I called a number that I’d saved in my phone back in 2010.

“’Mr Wenger,’ I said, ‘I promised that you’d be the first person I’d contact if I were ever looking for another club. Now I am.’

“Arsene Wenger told me that he had been keeping an eye on me the whole time and that he liked how I’d developed. And all of a sudden I had that positive feeling again, the one I’d had during our telephone conversation back in 2010.

“I sensed that this man, who I’d never met personally, had a very high opinion of me and trusted me. Exactly what I needed at this difficult time.”

