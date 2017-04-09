Palm Sunday: Over 21 Christians bombed to death in Egypt
Palm Sunday has turned out bloody for Egypt’s Coptic Christians as 21 of them were bombed to death in a church in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta. About 50 people were reportedly injured, state television said on Sunday. No immediate claim of responsibility. The explosive device was planted under a seat at St. […]
