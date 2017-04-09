Pages Navigation Menu

Palm Sunday: Over 21 Christians bombed to death in Egypt

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News

Palm Sunday has turned out bloody for Egypt’s Coptic Christians as 21 of them were bombed to death in a church in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta. About 50 people were reportedly injured, state television said on Sunday. No immediate claim of responsibility. The explosive device was planted under a seat at St. […]

