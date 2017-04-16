Panama international Amilcar Henriquez shot to death – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Panama international Amilcar Henriquez shot to death
NAIJ.COM
Footballer Amilcar Henriquez has been shot and killed in Panama's Colon province after an attack by gunmen, police officials say. The Panama International's killing on Saturday was confirmed by Didacio Camargo, press chief for Panama's National Police.
Panama international Amilcar Henriquez shot and killed outside his home
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG