Panama international Amilcar Henriquez shot to death – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Panama international Amilcar Henriquez shot to death
Footballer Amilcar Henriquez has been shot and killed in Panama's Colon province after an attack by gunmen, police officials say. The Panama International's killing on Saturday was confirmed by Didacio Camargo, press chief for Panama's National Police.
