Panel to submit result of findings this week
The probe panel that was set up by the Federal Government to ascertain the detail of the poisonous acid in both Fanta and Sprite produced by the Nigerian Bottling Company will make public its findings this week. This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole,in Abuja. He said, “By next week (this …
The post Panel to submit result of findings this week appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG