Panel to submit result of findings this week

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The probe panel that was  set up by the Federal Government to ascertain the detail of the poisonous acid in both Fanta and Sprite produced by the Nigerian Bottling Company will make public its findings this week. This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole,in Abuja. He said, “By next week (this …

