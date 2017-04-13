Pages Navigation Menu

Parks Tau appointed to panel to oversee UN-Habitat programme – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Apr 13, 2017


Parks Tau appointed to panel to oversee UN-Habitat programme
ParksTau described his new role on the UN panel as an instrument to advance the interests of local government both on the local and international scale.(SABC). Tags: Parks Tau · United Nations · UN-Habitat · Habitat III · South African Local Government …

