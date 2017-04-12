Parties refuse to sign poll rules – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Parties refuse to sign poll rules
The Star, Kenya
Political parties participating in the August election yesterday declined to sign the code of conduct prepared by the electoral agency. Top officials of parties that met with the commission in Nairobi cited the short notice they were given, saying they …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG