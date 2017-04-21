Paschal Dike, JCI President, to unveil ExCEL 360 tomorrow

THE first Nigerian to be elected world President of Junior Chamber International, JCI, Mr Paschal Dike, will tomorrow unveil a new platform, ExCEL 360, aimed at inspiring ordinary people to do extraordinary things.

The platform will present Dike’s story and journey over the years.

Dike, who is the Chief Executive Officer, said the new platform was established to achieve three things for individual and organizational entities.

He said the story of a Nigerian, who moved from a typical African village to the global stage, would be told at the event, which would herald the birth of the new organisation, ExCEL 360.

He said: “In the light of this, I will be presenting the story of my journey to the public, believing there are a lot of lessons to draw from it. And then proceed to launch ExCEL 360 Plus (Excellence in Communication, Entrepreneurship and Leadership).

‘’This platform is founded to inspire ordinary people to do extraordinary things; and the ultimate goal is to win in life.

“With the resources at our disposal, we will instil in all who encounter ExCEL 360 Plus how to do three things: to dare, to bear and to win.’’

Speakers expected at the event include Founder, Rose of Sharon Foundation, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, who would speak as guest speaker on the topic, Securing the Future; the price and the prize; President, Nigeria Internet Registration Association, Sunday Folayan, will speak on the topic, Man vs Machine: How to survive the Robotic Revolution.

Chairman, Soni Irabor Group, Mr. Soni Irabor, would speak on the topic, Solving The Leadership Quagmire: The Communication Masterstroke.

