Pastor Chukwuiji moves to expunge nudity from beauty pageants

By IFECHI OKOH

A Christian and strong advocate against nudity in beauty pageants, Pastor Emmanuel Chukwuiji, chairman /co-ordinator Afharfieet, packagers of first-ever Christian beauty pageant, has moved to discourage continued nudity in beauty pageants all over Nigeria.

The CEO who hates with passion the on-going nudity feature, made his distaste public during a press conference, maintaining that “the nudity thing which is prevalent in our beauty pageants has been putting off Christian parents and their wards from participating in the supposed free for all pageants”.

He queried why this should be so in the first place, insisting that it should be discouraged by Christians who should not allow the devil to sideline them smartly.

“We are supposed to frown against this unwholesomeness and debasing feature in our beauty pageants. Our organization will do all humanly possible to expunge this un-Christian–like aspect of beauty pageants in this part of the world”, he asserted.

The post Pastor Chukwuiji moves to expunge nudity from beauty pageants appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

