Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor Chukwuiji moves to expunge nudity from beauty pageants

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By IFECHI OKOH

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

A Christian and strong advocate against nudity in beauty pageants, Pastor Emmanuel Chukwuiji, chairman /co-ordinator  Afharfieet, packagers of first-ever Christian beauty pageant, has moved to discourage continued nudity in beauty pageants  all over Nigeria.

The CEO who hates with passion the on-going nudity feature, made his distaste public during a press conference, maintaining that “the nudity thing which is prevalent in our beauty pageants has been putting off Christian parents and their wards from participating in the supposed free for all pageants”.

He queried why this should be so in the first place, insisting that it should be discouraged by Christians who should not allow the devil to sideline them smartly.

“We are supposed to frown against this unwholesomeness and debasing feature in our beauty pageants. Our organization will do all humanly possible to expunge this un-Christian–like aspect of beauty pageants in this part of the world”, he asserted.

The post Pastor Chukwuiji moves to expunge nudity from beauty pageants appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.