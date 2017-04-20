Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor hires lawyer after been accused of sexually assaulting young girls

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian pastor identified as, Tim Omotoso, who was accused in South Africa for allegedly assaulting young girls sexually at his home in Umhlanga‚ Durban has hired prominent Port Elizabeth defence attorney, Alwyn Griebenow to represent him. According to Sunday World, Griebenow confirmed that he was Omotoso’s attorney and that he and defence advocate Terry Price will …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Pastor hires lawyer after been accused of sexually assaulting young girls appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.