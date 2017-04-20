Pastor hires lawyer after been accused of sexually assaulting young girls

A Nigerian pastor identified as, Tim Omotoso, who was accused in South Africa for allegedly assaulting young girls sexually at his home in Umhlanga‚ Durban has hired prominent Port Elizabeth defence attorney, Alwyn Griebenow to represent him. According to Sunday World, Griebenow confirmed that he was Omotoso’s attorney and that he and defence advocate Terry Price will …

