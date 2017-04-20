Pastor’s S2k Tape With Church Member Leaks as He Took ‘Do33y’ To A Whole New Level

This pastor obviously couldn’t resist the desires of his flesh and his sekz tape which he apparently shot himself has been leaked on the internet.

From what Ijozi gather, the man is a pastor in the US was exposed by one Facebook user known as Bidlin Bessard.

Bidlin Bessard leak the video of the pastor with teenage church member enagaging in s3k act.

According to the person who made the leak, the mother of the girl who was smashed in the video fainted after seeing the video of their church pastor smashing their daughter..

We also learned that the video was recorded by another church member who was in the room—Perhaps pastor was having a thr33some!