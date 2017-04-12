Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Patience Jonathan speaks on Skye Bank visit, says “I wanted to withdraw $5m”

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Patience Jonathan has confirmed that she withdrew $100,000 from her unblocked Skye Bank account during her visit to the Maitama branch in Abuja on Monday. She, however, stated that she had “wanted to withdraw $5m”. The former first lady on Tuesday explained that she needed the money for medical treatment. Speaking through her solicitor, Barrister […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Patience Jonathan speaks on Skye Bank visit, says “I wanted to withdraw $5m”

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.