Patience Jonathan speaks on Skye Bank visit, says “I wanted to withdraw $5m”
Patience Jonathan has confirmed that she withdrew $100,000 from her unblocked Skye Bank account during her visit to the Maitama branch in Abuja on Monday. She, however, stated that she had “wanted to withdraw $5m”. The former first lady on Tuesday explained that she needed the money for medical treatment. Speaking through her solicitor, Barrister […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
