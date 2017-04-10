Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Patience Jonathan visits Skye Bank days after court unfroze her account

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan on Monday visited he Maitama branch of the Skye Bank in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Her visit was less than one week after her 6 million dollars was recently unfrozen by a court order. Patience Jonathan was at the bank until 4pm but declined to speak to reporters who approached her. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Patience Jonathan visits Skye Bank days after court unfroze her account

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.