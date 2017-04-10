Patience Jonathan visits Skye Bank days after court unfroze her account
Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan on Monday visited he Maitama branch of the Skye Bank in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Her visit was less than one week after her 6 million dollars was recently unfrozen by a court order. Patience Jonathan was at the bank until 4pm but declined to speak to reporters who approached her. […]
