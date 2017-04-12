Patience Jonathan’s $5.8 million: EFCC appeals ‘unfreeze’ order as Osinbajo absolves FG of blame
“We have appealed the order,” the EFCC said.
The post Patience Jonathan’s $5.8 million: EFCC appeals ‘unfreeze’ order as Osinbajo absolves FG of blame appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG