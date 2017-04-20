Paul Dunne chasing down Bubba Watson – but first round in China could have been so much better – Irish Independent

Pages Navigation Menu

Irish Independent

Paul Dunne chasing down Bubba Watson – but first round in China could have been so much better
Greystones man Paul Dunne carded a solid first-round 70 to leave himself four shots off leader Bubba Watson in the Shenzhen International. Dunne, who was denied a first Tour win when he was defeated in a play-off by Edoardo Molinari in the Trophee …

