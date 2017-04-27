PBOC Official Claims Bitcoin Can’t Receive Same Legal Status as Money Due To Lack of Regulation

It has been a while since we last heard from the PBoC in regards to bitcoin. Late last week, one of the staffers mentioned how bitcoin cannot gain legal status in China. To be more specific, it can’t be put on the same level as fiat money. This is due to the lack of AML … Continue reading PBOC Official Claims Bitcoin Can’t Receive Same Legal Status as Money Due To Lack of Regulation

The post PBOC Official Claims Bitcoin Can’t Receive Same Legal Status as Money Due To Lack of Regulation appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

