Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PBOC Official Claims Bitcoin Can’t Receive Same Legal Status as Money Due To Lack of Regulation

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

It has been a while since we last heard from the PBoC in regards to bitcoin. Late last week, one of the staffers mentioned how bitcoin cannot gain legal status in China. To be more specific, it can’t be put on the same level as fiat money. This is due to the lack of AML … Continue reading PBOC Official Claims Bitcoin Can’t Receive Same Legal Status as Money Due To Lack of Regulation

The post PBOC Official Claims Bitcoin Can’t Receive Same Legal Status as Money Due To Lack of Regulation appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.