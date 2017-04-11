Pages Navigation Menu

PDP crisis: ‎Senator Mark rules out defection

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark has reiterated his commitment and loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he would not abandon the party. Speaking in Makurdi, on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting, Senator Mark said he joined the PDP due to its ideology and not because he wanted to become a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

