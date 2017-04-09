PDP crisis continues, Sherrif tells Fayose and the rest to leave

The crisis rocking the ship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might not be ending anytime soon despite the efforts from the party stakeholders to let peace reign in the party. The Party National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has called the bluff of its governors that are not ready to accept him. He also …

The post PDP crisis continues, Sherrif tells Fayose and the rest to leave appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

