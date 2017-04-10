PDP crisis: Fayose is an agent of destabilisation – Kashamu

by Dolapo Adelana The senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, has described Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose as an agent of destabilisation…

Read » PDP crisis: Fayose is an agent of destabilisation – Kashamu on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

