PDP crisis: Makarfi carpets Sheriff for saying Wike gave Jonathan N50m
Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has lambasted National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff for attacking former President Goodluck Jonathan and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Sheriff had, at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, accused Jonathan of collecting N50 million from Wike to […]
PDP crisis: Makarfi carpets Sheriff for saying Wike gave Jonathan N50m
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG