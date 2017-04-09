PDP crisis: Sheriff can’t head ‘village meeting’ – National Vice Chairman, Ogidi
The South-South Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emmanuel Ogidi, on Sunday said the National Chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff lacks the competence to head a village meeting, let alone a former ruling party. Ogidi made the remark while reacting to Sheriff’s decision to walk out of a meeting convened by […]
