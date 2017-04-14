PDP Crisis: Wike, Fayose did not sponsor Jonathan’s peace meeting – Makarfi faction
Ali Sheriff had walked out of a PDP meeting chaired by ex-president Jonathan.
The post PDP Crisis: Wike, Fayose did not sponsor Jonathan’s peace meeting – Makarfi faction appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG