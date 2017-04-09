Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP crisis will be resolved at S/Court, says party Chieftain – The News

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
PDP crisis will be resolved at S/Court, says party Chieftain
The News
National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, said impending Supreme Court verdict rather than political solution would resolve the party's leadership crisis. Ogidi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.