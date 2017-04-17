PDP injuring itself – Nwankwo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—AFTER his victory at the Supreme Court, which last week declared him the rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Orumba North and South federal constituency in Anambra State for the 2015 election and his subsequent swearing in before the National Assembly went on recess, Chief Ben Nwankwo, weekend, said PDP had inflicted so much injury on itself.

Speaking during his first visit to his constituency since his name was miraculously removed from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, list of cleared candidates before the election, Nwankwo described as unfortunate, a situation where the party that sponsored him to the election, denied him in court during the trial.

He said: “When we started this battle in 2015, my party under Muazu was there for me. The party stood by me and was consistent in its stand that I was the candidate of the party. But at some point, Modu Sheriff and Makarfi factions came to the court to say that I was not their candidate.”

Nwankwo said his recent travails had spurred him to work harder for the people of Orumba, adding that he would continue with the projects he started in all the communities in the area to ensure their completion within the two years remaining in his tenure.

Nwankwo had, on arrival in Anambra, paid a courtesy call on the Anambra State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Ogene, and the traditional ruler of Nanka, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo, who assured him of their support to enable him succeed in his legislative duties.

