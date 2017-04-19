PDP moles have hijacked your presidency, Delta APC tells Buhari

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC have cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of persons within his presidency hinting that members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP acting as “moles” have hijacked his presidency.

The APC Unity Group made up of the deputy chairman of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo, a former member representing Ethiope in the House of Representatives, Olorogun Solomon Edojah and other chieftains of the party in the State, also faulted the appointment of a serving Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State, Prof. Saliba Mukoro as Chairman, French Language School, a parastatal under the Ministry of Education as well as the appointment of Alex Okoh as Director General, Bureau for Public Enterprise.

The group in an open letter to President Buhari, signed by Olorogun Edojah and Barr C. Ashibougwu as chairman and secretary respectively, alleged that some powerful figures in the presidency have been playing the role of “moles” on behalf of the PDP adding that out of the 50-man list sent to the President for appointment from the State, only one appointment has been made from the list.

They said: “These persons have taken it upon themselves to ridicule and batter the image of the founding fathers of the APC in Delta State, giving the impression that the party is not on ground and thus making every effort to replace the names of APC members submitted for appointment with members of the PDP.

“In the face of massive intimidation from members of the PDP in the 2015 general elections, it came to us as a surprise that all the federal appointments from the APC led government under your watch has been given to known members of the PDP in the State.

“The most recent, shocking and embarrassing case is that of a serving Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State, Prof. Saliba Mukoro who has just been appointed by you as Chairman, French Language School, a parastatal under the Ministry of Education.

“We humbly appeal that all the recent appointments from Delta State which were obviously made without due consultation and clearance from the APC hierarchy be cancelled while the national chairman of the party, Chief Odigie Oyegun meets with you with a clean copy of the 50-man list submitted to you for appointments by the national vice chairman of the party, South-South zone, Ntufam Hilliard Etta.”

Questioning the anti-corruption war of President Buhari, the group said: “What face of the party are we showing to the world? What manner of corruption are we fighting? Or does the war against corruption not extended to Delta State? Your Excellency, we are still in coma over these glaring attempts to ridicule the party in the State.”

The post PDP moles have hijacked your presidency, Delta APC tells Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

