PDP ‘moles’ have taken over your government – APC group tells Buhari
The All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State have cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of persons within his government, hinting that members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP acting as “moles” have taken over his government. The claim was made by APC Unity Group made up of the Deputy Chairman of […]
PDP ‘moles’ have taken over your government – APC group tells Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG