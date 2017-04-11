PDP: Oduah, Ukachukwu, Obi, others boycott Sheriff’s Anambra reconciliation meeting

By Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday boycotted a reconcilatory meeting moderated by the embattled National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, for different factions of the party in Anambra state.

Other stakeholders of the PDP in Anambra state that conspicuously stayed away from the meeting held in Enugu were, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra north senatorial district, other PDP members of the National Assembly from the state, among others.

A prominent leader of the party in the state, Chief Chris Uba was however present at the meeting with a factional chairman of the party in the state, Ejike Oguebego.

Also present at the parley were the Deputy Governors of Enugu and Ebonyi states, respectively.

Announcing the resolution of the meeting, Sheriff said a reconciliation committee to unite factions of the party will be set up when he gets to Abuja.

He stated that Enugu was the best choice for the meeting to ensure that peace reigns in Anambra PDP.

Sheriff said their target was to win the coming governorship election in Anambra state by November this year.

“Why we are here is to make sure that everything would be normal and we will win all the positions in Anambra’s next election”, said Sheriff,” he said.

He promised that those elected during the party primary elections at the grassroots would be recognised as the candidates, pointing out that his administration will not change any body elected at the grassroots.

“It is true that the problem is the Wadada Plaza and I am promising you that my administration will not allow such to happen. Candidates elected at the grassroots would be recognised at the National level”, he said.

Deputy Governor Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo lauded Anambra PDP for coming together under one umbrella of the great party “PDP” and urged them to win all the major position in the next election.

The post PDP: Oduah, Ukachukwu, Obi, others boycott Sheriff’s Anambra reconciliation meeting appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

