PDP pledges to stop imposing candidates on electorate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, on Thursday, said it had put a stop to the attitude of imposing candidates on the electorate or party members. Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, the state PDP chairman, who spoke while addressing party officials and stakeholders in Katsina, said the party would no longer impose unpopular candidates on […]
The post PDP pledges to stop imposing candidates on electorate appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!