PDP pledges to stop imposing candidates on electorate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, on Thursday, said it had put a stop to the attitude of imposing candidates on the electorate or party members. Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, the state PDP chairman, who spoke while addressing party officials and stakeholders in Katsina, said the party would no longer impose unpopular candidates on […]

