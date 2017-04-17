PDP Sets To Recall Defected Lagos Lawmakers

Jamiu Yisa The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that it is already initiating the process of declaring vacant the seats of six of its members who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Lagos State House of Assembly. The PDP state assembly lawmakers defected on February 16, after the house plenary session. Those who defected include the Minority Leader, Akeem Bello from Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2, the Minority Whip, Mosunmola Sangodara from Surulere Constituency 2, Akeem Shokunle from Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1, Jude Idimogu from Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1, Dayo Famakinwa, Ajeromi Ifelodun 2 and Oluwa Fatai from Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

