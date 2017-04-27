PDP: Sheriff abandons Jonathan’s peace moves

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff said he was pulling out the reconciliation move of the former President Goodluck Jonathan to resolve the party’s leadership crisis. Sheriff in a statement signed by his Deputy National Chairman, Dr Cairo Ojougboh issued on Thursday in Abuja, said this was to enable his led National working Committee (NOC) to focus on repositioning the PDP.

