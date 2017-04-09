Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP: Supreme Court verdict will resolve crisis – Chieftain

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ogidi, said impending Supreme Court verdict rather than political solution would resolve the party’s leadership crisis. Ogidi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the expected ruling would help to lay to rest, many issues that could re-emerge and trouble the party in future. “To…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post PDP: Supreme Court verdict will resolve crisis – Chieftain appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.