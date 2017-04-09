PDP: Supreme Court verdict will resolve crisis – Chieftain
National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ogidi, said impending Supreme Court verdict rather than political solution would resolve the party’s leadership crisis. Ogidi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the expected ruling would help to lay to rest, many issues that could re-emerge and trouble the party in future. “To…
The post PDP: Supreme Court verdict will resolve crisis – Chieftain appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG