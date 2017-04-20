PDP wants independent body to investigate suspended SGF

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to constitute an independent body to investigate corruption allegations against suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal. The party made the call in a statement signed by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, on Thursday in Abuja. It said that panel should comprise eminent Nigerians with proven records of integrity, independence and competence.

