Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP wants independent body to investigate suspended SGF

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to constitute an independent body to investigate corruption allegations against suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal. The party made the call in a statement signed by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, on Thursday in Abuja. It said that panel should comprise eminent Nigerians with proven records of integrity, independence and competence.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.