Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP Warns APC Against Dictatorship – The Tide

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Guardian

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
PDP Warns APC Against Dictatorship
The Tide
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has admonished the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from drifting from democratic norms to autocratic regime. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, PDP …
Delta APC denies planning to rig Warri South House of Assembly bye-electionGuardian

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.