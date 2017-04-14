PDP: Wike, Fayose not sponsors of Jonathan’s peace meeting – Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was untrue that Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, sponsored the party’s April 6 stakeholders’ meeting. Mr Dayo Adeyeye, Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, stated this at news conference on Friday in Abuja. Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, had at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday alleged that the stakeholders’ meeting convened and chaired by former President Goodluck Jonathan was sponsored by both governors.

