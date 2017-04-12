PDP Youths Ask Sheriff to Apologise to Jonathan

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths on Wednesday asked the party’s national chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to apologise to former President Goodluck Jonathan for walking out on the latter and other PDP leaders at the party’s stakeholders meeting in Abuja last week.

The youths, under the aegis of the Amalgamated PDP Youth Leaders Nationwide, said at a press briefing in Abuja that it was an embarrassment for Sheriff to have walked out on Jonathan, who they described as the leader of the party.

Chairman of the group, Segun Aderemi, said Sheriff disrespected the party when he walked out on Jonathan and other party leaders during the meeting.

Aderemi added that the youths in the party would not want anyone to disrespect Sheriff, as leader of the party, as such he too should not disrespect other PDP leaders.

He, however, said that as a result of his action, the youths have given Sheriff seven days counting from today to tender an unreserved apology to Jonathan and other party leaders, for embarrassing them through his conduct last Thursday.

“We witnessed what happened that day when he walked out on the former President. Would Sheriff be happy if any member of the party embarrass him the way he embarrassed Jonathan that day?

“He has to tender an unreserved apology to the former President, the BoT and other leaders of the party.

“We insist he should tender an unreserved apology. We strongly believe that he is going to do the needful,” Aderemi stated.

He said the youth of the party don’t have anything against Sheriff or the chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, adding that their interest is the immediate resolution of the PDP crisis.

